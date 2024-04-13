Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.