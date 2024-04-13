AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Raised to $5.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Craig Hallum from $3.75 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTI

AXT Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Analysts expect that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 779,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 285,113 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AXT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.