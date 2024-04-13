AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Angelic Gibson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 430,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $32,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,092,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock valued at $39,077,190 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $6,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

