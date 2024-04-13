Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $38.58 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $14.58 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $38.58 or 0.00057264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00020186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,604,954 coins and its circulating supply is 377,915,314 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

