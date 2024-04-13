Auna (NYSE:AUNA) vs. Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Financial Analysis

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Auna alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Auna and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Oncology Institute has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.78%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than Auna.

This table compares Auna and Oncology Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute $324.24 million 0.29 -$83.07 million ($0.92) -1.39

Auna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute -24.56% -80.46% -28.14%

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Auna on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna S.A. is a healthcare company with operations principally in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.