Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUGX opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 308.50%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Augmedix news, insider Ian Shakil sold 45,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $188,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,183.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 84,294 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 639,732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 663,778 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

