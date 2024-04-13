Audius (AUDIO) One Day Volume Reaches $14.88 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Audius has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $255.18 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,249,173,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,174,852 tokens. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

