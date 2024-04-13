Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Up 41.4% in March

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 197,400 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ATLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Atlas Lithium by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 276,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Lithium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the third quarter valued at $3,864,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

ATLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 59,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,913. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlas Lithium has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -1.14.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

