AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstroNova in a report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

In other AstroNova news, VP Stephen M. Petrarca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

