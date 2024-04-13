Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Assembly Biosciences

ASMB stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,066 shares of company stock worth $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.