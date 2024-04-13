Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 60,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 24,999 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 655,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,066 shares of company stock worth $26,924. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 68,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
