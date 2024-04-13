ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238,258 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 3.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of ASML worth $1,347,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $30.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $961.84. 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,211. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $958.39 and a 200-day moving average of $781.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

