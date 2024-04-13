Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,048,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
