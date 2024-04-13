Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,048,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AABB opened at $0.02 on Friday. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

