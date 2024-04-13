Arweave (AR) Price Hits $26.39 on Major Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.73 billion and $178.20 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.39 or 0.00039057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,576.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.09 or 0.00768142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00111733 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a decentralized storage network that provides permanent, immutable data storage. Founded in 2018 by Sam Williams and William Jones, the platform uses a modified version of blockchain, the “blockweave,” for everlasting data storage. Its key offering is the guarantee that data such as documents, apps, and valuable information will be preserved indefinitely, an invaluable feature for applications requiring data immutability and permanence. The AR token, Arweave’s native cryptocurrency, is an integral part of the network, enabling users to pay for storage and bandwidth, stake in consensus mechanisms, vote on network upgrades, tip content creators, and transact in the Arweave marketplace. This innovative data storage solution presents a sustainable, tamper-proof, and genuinely permanent data preservation alternative to traditional cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

