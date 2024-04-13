Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 941,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AHH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 266,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,263. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $915.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.16 and a beta of 0.99. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,639.67%.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

