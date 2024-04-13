Ark (ARK) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $147.16 million and $16.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001577 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000989 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 180,142,862 coins and its circulating supply is 180,142,736 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

