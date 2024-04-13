Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 2.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $716,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

ANET traded down $25.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.96. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,320,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,036 shares of company stock valued at $102,813,921. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

