Argan (NYSE:AGX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Lake Street Capital

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Lake Street Capital from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Argan Trading Up 21.4 %

Argan stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.52. Argan has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Argan had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 123.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Argan by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 73.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 151,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 64,007 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Argan by 44.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.