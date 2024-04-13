Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $165.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $188.25.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE ARCH opened at $156.86 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at $25,298,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at $25,298,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

