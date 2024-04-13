Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

