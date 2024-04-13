Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,700 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Apyx Medical Price Performance

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 18,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,802. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apyx Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 3,565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.