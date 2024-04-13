Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Price Down 1%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 309 ($3.91). 38,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 79,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($3.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aptitude Software Group from GBX 565 ($7.15) to GBX 470 ($5.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4,500.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

