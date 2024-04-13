Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,919,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.16. 664,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,273. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

