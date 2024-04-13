Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $39.12 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.59.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIRC

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after buying an additional 1,470,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,334,000 after buying an additional 213,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,758,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,780,000 after acquiring an additional 411,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.