AO World (LON:AO) Lifted to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

AO World Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:AO opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.77. AO World has a 12-month low of GBX 61.99 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.40 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £616.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,148.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Get AO World alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,947.35). Corporate insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.