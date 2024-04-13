Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $12.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

