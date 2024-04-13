Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Update

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ansell Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $63.17 on Friday. Ansell has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

