Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Short Interest Update

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Annexon Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,629. Annexon has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $538.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Stories

