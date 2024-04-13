Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0480

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $479.61 million and approximately $75.92 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011678 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,792.33 or 0.99919646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011095 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04786008 USD and is down -18.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 296 active market(s) with $80,789,459.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

