Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $122.00

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.40.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
