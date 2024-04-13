Analysts Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) PT at $122.00

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

