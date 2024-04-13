Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) PT at C$13.71

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPG opened at C$12.07 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.16 and a 1-year high of C$12.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.93.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

