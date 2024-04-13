Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) PT at $85.46

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Centene by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Centene has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

