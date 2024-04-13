Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $192.27 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $204.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

