Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after purchasing an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,868,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,428,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,003,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,475,000 after purchasing an additional 701,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,266. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $204.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

