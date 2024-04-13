AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
Shares of AMPGW stock remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
About AmpliTech Group
