Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82. 2,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Get Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.