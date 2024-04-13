American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Update

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 4.7 %

American Outdoor Brands stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. 50,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,370. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

About American Outdoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 265,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

