American Express’ (AXP) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a $221.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.62.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

