Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.50.

Ameren Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AEE opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameren by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,337,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,568,000 after buying an additional 5,790,342 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after buying an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameren by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 7,133.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 960,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $694,670,000 after buying an additional 947,011 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

