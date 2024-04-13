Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAM

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.