AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

AMB Financial Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.

AMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

