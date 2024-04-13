Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 965 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FPE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 855,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

