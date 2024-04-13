Altus Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,016,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 825,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,936. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

