Altus Wealth Group LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.13. 2,217,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,615. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.62.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

