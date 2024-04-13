Altus Wealth Group LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

PBUS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,878 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.