Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,254,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,829,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

