Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $849,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,121. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

