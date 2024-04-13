Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $693,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia National Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 218,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

