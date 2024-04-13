Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,597,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $288,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. 9,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,317. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.46.

About VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

