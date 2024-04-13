Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $507,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 65.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3,152.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,726,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 7,875,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

