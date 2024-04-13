Altus Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

PFE traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $41.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.